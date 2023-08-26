M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.