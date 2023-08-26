M&T Bank Corp Has $11.10 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,316,867,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

