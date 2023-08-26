M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,045 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SJM opened at $142.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.
In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
