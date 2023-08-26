M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,070 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Lamar Advertising worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $89.27 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

