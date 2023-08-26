M&T Bank Corp Sells 555 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE YUM opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

