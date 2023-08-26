M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

