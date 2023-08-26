M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,964 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.52% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $105.51 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $113.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

