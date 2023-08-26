MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTUAY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($263.04) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.