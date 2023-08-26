Nano Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Nano has a market cap of $82.62 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,012.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00250127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00728640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00554835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00060617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00114703 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.