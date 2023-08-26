Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.81

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.81 and traded as low as $70.92. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 6,114 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.