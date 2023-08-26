National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 0.7%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

