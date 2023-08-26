Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,358 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

