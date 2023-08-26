Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $244.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $257.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.78.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

