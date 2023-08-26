Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 150,574 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,574 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

