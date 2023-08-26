Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.37 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 168.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.91.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.