Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $69.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

