Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

