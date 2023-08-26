Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,444 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

