Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 1.7%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 38,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 110,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $391.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.