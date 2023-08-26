NBW Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

