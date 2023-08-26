NBW Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

MetLife stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

