NBW Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $675.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $704.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.99. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

