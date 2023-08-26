NBW Capital LLC Purchases 166 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,419,000 after purchasing an additional 666,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $168.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $180.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.