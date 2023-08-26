Needham & Company LLC Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $165.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.88.

NYSE FN opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

