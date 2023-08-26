Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj Price Performance

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. 22,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,996. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.