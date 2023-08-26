NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.74 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NetEase Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTES opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.