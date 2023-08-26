NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NetEase Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 17.8% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

