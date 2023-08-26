NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NetEase Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

