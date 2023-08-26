Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Netlist stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.11. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

