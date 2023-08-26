Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NBIX opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,152. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $13,581,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $17,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 80,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

