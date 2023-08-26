Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Up 1.3%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 122,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 174,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

