New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGD. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.29.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 41.9% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

