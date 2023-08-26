NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Up 378.6% in August

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 378.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NEXON in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NEXON Price Performance

About NEXON

NEXOY traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450. NEXON has a 1 year low of C$16.08 and a 1 year high of C$25.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.28.

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

