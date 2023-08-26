NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Up 2.6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.89. 105,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 737,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.