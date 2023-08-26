Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Q2 Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,938 shares of company stock worth $2,152,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

