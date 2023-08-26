Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,533.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $37.16 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.24 and a beta of 0.72.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
