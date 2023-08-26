Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

