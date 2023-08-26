Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 20,320 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $29,933,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,883,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

