Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Up 0.9%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

