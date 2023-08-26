Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NIO Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.