Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

