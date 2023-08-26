Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,911,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Stock Performance
NICH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,233. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Nitches
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nitches
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.