Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,911,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

NICH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,233. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

