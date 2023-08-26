Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Down 7.8 %

JWN stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $15,104,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 821,632 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

