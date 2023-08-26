Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $211,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

