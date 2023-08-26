NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

NWHUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

