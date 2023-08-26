NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

