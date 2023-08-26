Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the July 31st total of 995,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,063. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $17,346,260,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

