Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 154,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 98,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Numinus Wellness Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness Inc provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health. The company operates through three segments: Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network. The Research Operations segment offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics.

