Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 1,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
