Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 1,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

