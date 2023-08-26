Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 15,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.