Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 15,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

