Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.62. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 299,300 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 193,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.