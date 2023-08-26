Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.62. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 299,300 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Senior Income Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.